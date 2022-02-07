Extra vigil in border districts as Covid cases continue to dip in TN

Chennai :

Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan inspected a Covid ward at Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital on Monday. He said that the Covid cases are gradually declining, however, wearing of masks and compliance with other safety measures should continue.





"As the numbers of Covid has reduced, the general public has begun to reduce their adherence to precautionary measures. The cases peaked in January and if public brings down the guard against it, there is a chance that there can be increased cases," said Dr J Radhakrishnan.





He added that districts like Ranipet and Krishnagiri are witnessing around 10 percent cases and Coimbatore, which borders Kerala, has a lower rate of infection than other districts. Among other districts, special attention is being given to Theni and Tirupur, besides Thiruvallur that is bordering Andhra Pradesh, and The Nilgiris as it is a major tourist site.





Of the patients being treated in the State, 3 per cent are occupying normal beds, 6 percent are on oxygen beds, and 8 per cent in intensive care unit beds. In total, only 4 per cent of total beds allocated in Tamil Nadu have inpatients. Talking about the vaccination, he said that about 1.06 lakh people have not taken the second dose of the vaccine. While 6,56,724 people were eligible for the precautionary vaccine in January, more than 4 lakh have already been vaccinated in Tamil Nadu.





He added that the public should be aware of the risks of other diseases such as cancer during the pandemic as the number of cancer victims is increasing every year. While 53,022 people were diagnosed with cancer in 2012. In 2021, 81,814 people were affected. Last year alone, 55 per cent of women and 45 per cent of men were diagnosed with cancer. Men are more likely to get cancer in the mouth, lungs and abdomen and women are more likely to have cervical and breast cancer. Additionally, a community center for cancer treatment is being set up at Rs. 200 crore in Kancheepuram.





He also mentioned that public has benefited from the Innuyir Kappom Thittam scheme and the death toll of accident victims has dropped in January. Till date, 14,313 people have been admitted for treatment, including 84.73 per cent in government hospitals and 15.27 per cent in private hospitals. At least 13.40 crore has been allocated for the scheme so far.