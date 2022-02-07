Ambattur residents urge civic body to install CCTV cameras

Chennai :

Residents of Ambattur urged the civic bodies to install CCTV cameras at Thangal park to avoid anti-social activities when it is closed. Locals worry they could not use the road during evenings, though multiple complaints have been filed there is no action taken to stop the activities.





"For the past two weeks, we spotted youngsters in illegal activities inside the park in the evening hours when it is closed. The park is mainly been used by children and senior citizens, and now they are scared to play or for a walk. We filed complaints to the corporation zone several times to install CCTV cameras so they can take steps immediately against those who are involved in the activity, but so far there are no steps taken," said Ganesh Babu R, General Secretary, Ambattur People's Welfare Association.





He added that if the civic body is not making any effort to stop such activities. The association would make arrangements to install CCTV cameras to prevent anti-social behaviors to safeguard the people.





They are worried that after 6 pm, people are scared to pass through that park. Besides, many children and senior citizens have stopped visiting the park for the past few days.





"Almost after two years, children are going to school and park is the only place where they can relax. After knowing that people are drinking alcohol, parents feel threatened. So, many children and women stopped going to the park, and we are even scared to pass through that way during the evening time. We urge the government officials to take action at the earliest," said Amudha M, a resident of Ambattur.





When contacted a senior official at Ambattur Corporation zone, recently they have received a complaint and immediate action was taken. "We will make sure to stop illegal activities permanently at the earliest. Also, the residents association can install CCTV cameras for their safety."