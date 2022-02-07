SIP Abacus contest winners awarded in virtual event

Chennai :

It was conducted as a physical contest till 2019 and in the last 2 years, in spite of the pandemic, the contest has been conducted without cancellation or disruption as an online contest for primary school students. The Chief Guest of the programme, Dr Tessy Thomas, fondly referred to as the Missile Woman of India - Distinguished Scientist, Director General (Aeronautical Systems), DRDO, Ministry of Defence - Government of India, congratulated all the participants and winners and expressed her appreciation for SIP for offering courses that will help to improve concentration, listening skills, arithmetic skills, self-confidence and memory and help each young brain to become a Junior Leader. “We all have natural intelligence. Intelligence Quotient will increase when you practice through training and testing,” said Dr Tessy Thomas, while addressing the students during the prize distribution ceremony of SIP Arithmetic Genius Contest 2021.