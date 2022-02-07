SRMIST launches Unnat Bharat Abhiyan 2.0 at Pattaravakkam

Chennai :

SRMIST’s Associate Director (Campus Life) / Nodal Officer, UBA-SRMIST, Dr V Thirumurugan presented a report on the welfare activities done in the villages adopted by the project in the previous year.





SRMIST’s Deputy Registrar Dr D Antony Ashok Kumar presided over the event and in his address, he emphasised the importance of the contribution of higher education institutions in rural development. He assured that SRMIST would definitely support the development of the adopted villages through various health activities, technological interventions, agricultural product development, entrepreneurship development programmes and school science teaching.





The Collector encouraged the villagers to actively participate and benefit from welfare and training activities. He urged higher education institutions to involve students and teachers in the guidelines for compulsory village service and village advancement.





Panchayat Council president DS Durga Selvaraj, vice president BS Raman, Panchayat Secretary Lokeswari, Headmaster of the school, students, and villagers attended the function.





Eight students were awarded scholarships under the Free Education Scheme for SRM-UBA Adopted Village Students. Apart from this there was the distribution of science learning kits, training programmes for the betterment of the lives of the villagers, Vermicompost preparation and mushroom cultivation, E-Marketing promotion, value-added dairy products and marketing, training.