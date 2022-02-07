2,382 graduands receive degrees at BSACIST Convocation

Chennai :

A total of 41 students were awarded Gold Medals for securing top ranks. Of this, 26 students were from UG and 15 students were from PG. Based on COVID-19 restrictions 93 students received their degrees in person and 2,289 students attended the convocation online. The degrees were handed over to the students by Sridhar Vembu, CEO and Co-founder, Zoho Corp. Also present on the occasion were dignitaries, including BSACIST Chancellor BSA Arif Buhary Rahman, Pro-Chancellor Abdul Qadir A Rahman Buhari, Vice-Chancellor Dr A Peer Mohamed, Registrar Dr A Azad & Members of the Board of management.





Sridhar Vembu, in his address congratulated the graduands on receiving the degrees and commented on their role in developing our nation and said, “Our GDP has grown 10X in last 30 years. The aim now is how soon we reach the next 10X levels like that of the developed nations like Singapore and Dubai.” Speaking on the occasion, Dr A Peer Mohamed, Vice-Chancellor, said, “I congratulate the graduands for earning a degree in your chosen field and progress towards a successful future. I am proud to state that Crescent is and has always strived to be a topper in terms of creating an environment conducive to teaching-learning. Put the education you received to better use, not just for earning money, but also by sharing your knowledge with others. May the education you received be reflected in the actions you do and the decisions you make.”