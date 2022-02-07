Thennarasu blames OPS for refusing to join social justice federation

Chennai :

“Through his statement Panneerselvam has clarified that he and AIADMK do not have any connection with social justice. By refusing to join in the federation of social justice, OPS has proved that he and AIADMK are carrying out the prime duty of carrying BJP on palanquin,” said Thennarasu, in a strongly-worded statement. After Chief Minister MK Stalin wrote a letter to leaders of 37 political parties across the country to join the federation for social justice, OPS gave a detailed statement in which he recalled the past where AIADMK implemented various measures and schemes for social justice in Tamil Nadu.