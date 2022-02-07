3 of a family suffer burns as LPG cylinder explodes

Chennai :

The victims Ahamed Sherif (60), a charted accountant; his wife Munnisa (51) and sister Malitha (50) were rushed to a private hospital and two of them were shifted to Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for further treatment. Police said the incident happened when one of them tried to light the LPG stove to make tea in the morning. Since there was a leak, the cylinder exploded. Hearing the sound, neighbours alerted the Fire and Rescue Services and police control room. Fire personnel from Anna Nagar, Koyambedu, Ambattur and JJ Nagar stations rushed to the spot and doused the fire before it spread to the neighbourhood. JJ Nagar police have registered a case.