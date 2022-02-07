Hoax bomb threat to Stalin’s residence, man arrested

Chennai :

On Saturday, the police control room received information that bombs have been planted at the CM’s residence. The local police and the bomb detection and disposal squad were alerted and they conducted a thorough search at the residence of the Chief Minister before the call was declared a hoax. Meanwhile, the control room traced the caller to Chengalpattu and alerted the police in the district. The local police secured the suspect identified as Iyappan (28) of Vadaporundhavakkam village near Tiruporur. Inquiries revealed that he already made a hoax bomb threat to the Koyambedu bus terminus and CMBT police have registered a case against him. Iyappan was handed over to the city police and further investigation is on.