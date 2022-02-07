Two more aides of Padappai Guna held, 4 cars seized

Chennai :

Prabu of Mambakkam was traced to his hideout and arrested and four cars including a Mercedes were seized from him. Similarly, Settu of Pondur village, who claimed to be under medical treatment, too was secured by the special team led by ADSP Vellaidurai.









Settu; Prabu





Guna had surrendered at the court after police personnel who were in touch with him were weeded out from Kancheepuram district and his associates too were arrested. On Friday, the RDO also inquired Padappai Guna in connection with breaching the peace bond.





Guna (43) of Maduramangalam has 48 cases pending against him and is said to be controlling the scrap mafia and real estate business in the commercial hubs of Chennai suburban areas.