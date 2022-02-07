CBI begins probe against 2 Chennai firms for financial fraud

Chennai :

The CBI has started its probe into an alleged financial fraud by two Chennai firms in which the complainant company allegedly suffered Rs 12 crore loss.





Based on a complaint from IFIN Securities Finance Ltd and following a High Court order, the case was registered against Sthithi Insurance Pvt Ltd, Zylog Systems and 13 others, including senior executives of the firms.





The first accused Sripriya allegedly submitted false representations and inflated net worth certificate of Rs 68.53 crore, including two immovable properties in her name, to avail a loan of Rs 5 crore loan from IFIN Securities Finance to invest and trade in shares. A property belonging to another person was fraudulently shown as hers to exaggerate her net worth to avail the loan.





She, her husband P Srikant, and Srihari jointly introduced a company called Sthithi Insurance Service to the IFIN, stating that the company was represented by Zylog System’s senior executives Sudarshan Venkatraman and Ramanujam Sesharathnam, third and fourth accused in the case. Believing them, the company sanctioned a loan of Rs 5 crore.





When they defaulted on the loans, a corporate guarantee from Zylog Systems was provided to secure the credit facilities earlier sanctioned.





The accused also submitted false documents to claim that Zylog Systems had an annual turnover of Rs 1,200 crore and a net worth of Rs 900 crore as on March 31, 2012. It claimed to be preparing to float Global Depository Receipts (GDR) in Luxembourg Stock Exchange to raise about Rs 200 crore. Zylog System availed a loan of Rs 5 crore by submitting documents of two disputed properties as collateral. CBI has registered a case under IPC sections for criminal conspiracy and cheating.