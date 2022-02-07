50 acres land worth Rs 5.6L cr? DVAC raids father-son duo in Tiruvallur

Chennai :

Coming across a confounding instance where three land transactions were executed for a whopping Rs 5.60 lakh crore for nearly 50 acres of land in neighbouring Tiruvallur district, the sleuths of DVAC’s Chennai unit have begun a probe against the father-son duo who were party to the transactions and a Registration Department official who registered the deeds without collecting the prescribed charges which would have run into thousands of crores.





In all the three deals that were done at the Tiruttani sub-registrar office on November 29, 2019, the executant was TD Naidu, representing DD Educational and Health Trust, while the claimant was his son, Tataji, representing DD Medical and Educational Trust.





Apart from the father and son, the officials have also listed M Selvakumaran, former sub-registrar of Tiruttani, now under suspension, as accused in the case for not paying the prescribed stamp duty for the deals. Selvakumaran was the sub-registrar from August 2018 to December 2019.





Going by the claims, the price of one acre of land would work out to an astronomical Rs 11,200 crore. Also, the 11 per cent stamp duty and registration fees should have fetched the government more than Rs 50,000 crore.