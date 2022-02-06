Lataji holds a place in our hearts that is irreplaceable, says Ilaiyaraaja

Chennai :

Stating that Lata Mangeshkar holds a place in our hearts that is irreplaceable, one of India's greatest music directors, Ilaiyaraaja, on Sunday said that the singing legend's demise is a big loss not only to the music fraternity but to the whole world.





The ace music director took to Facebook to first pen a tribute.





In it, he said, "Heartbroken, but blessed to have known her and for having worked with her. Loved this incredible voice & soul. Lataji holds a place in our hearts that is irreplaceable. That's how profoundly she has impacted our lives with her voice. May she rest in peace & light up the heavens with her soulful voice."





Ilaiyaraaja also posted a video in which he paid tribute to the Nightingale of India. In the video, Ilaiyaraaja said, "In the history of Indian film music, Lataji mesmerised the world with her divine voice for the last six seven decades. I am deeply saddened by her passing away and her demise has caused me pain. I don't know how I will come out of this. Her demise is a big loss not only to the music fraternity but to the whole world."





The music director also expressed his deepest condolences to her family members.