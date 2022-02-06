Urban Local Body Elections: 228 nominations rejected in Chennai

Chennai :

The number of candidates contesting for the urban local body elections in Chennai has reduced as more 200 nominations were rejected by the district election office.





On Saturday, the polling officials scrutinized the nominations received from candidates.





As many as 3,546 nominations were received till Friday.





Of the total nominations, 228 nominations have been rejected citing various reasons. Presently, 3,318 nominations are eligible for contesting.





However the number may come down as some candidates would withdraw their nominations on Monday.