Techie held in possession of LSD stamps

Chennai :

The accused R Mohith of Nanganallur is a BCA graduate and had been working at an MNC as a software engineer for the last four years.





Police said that Mohith played the role of a middle man to source ganja and drugs from other college students and trade the same to others in his friends' circles.





He has been doing it since he was a college student, said police.





Based on a tipoff, police searched his house and seized five LSD stamps. He was remanded in judicial custody on Saturday.