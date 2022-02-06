Sun, Feb 06, 2022

Techie held in possession of LSD stamps

Published: Feb 06,202212:28 PM by Online Desk

A 27-year-old software engineer from Nanganallur has been arrested by Kannagi Nagar police for peddling drugs to college students and five LSD stamps were seized from him.

The accused R Mohith of Nanganallur is a BCA graduate and had been working at an MNC as a software engineer for the last four years. 

Police said that Mohith played the role of a middle man to source ganja and drugs from other college students and trade the same to others in his friends' circles. 

He has been doing it since he was a college student, said police.

Based on a tipoff, police searched his house and seized five LSD stamps. He was remanded in judicial custody on Saturday.

