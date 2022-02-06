17-yr-old college girl hangs self at house in Arumbakkam MMDA colony

A 17-year-old was found hanging at her house on Friday night. The deceased Malavika of the MMDA colony was a first-year BCom student of a private college in Anna Nagar.
Chennai:
Around 7 pm, Malavika’s mother found her hanging from the ceiling in her room on the first floor and rushed her to a private hospital. However, she was declared brought dead. On information, Arumbakkam police retrieved the body and sent it for post-mortem. A case has been registered and the reason for Malavika’s extreme step is being probed.
