Sun, Feb 06, 2022

17-yr-old college girl hangs self at house in Arumbakkam MMDA colony

Published: Feb 06,202205:51 AM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

A 17-year-old was found hanging at her house on Friday night. The deceased Malavika of the MMDA colony was a first-year BCom student of a private college in Anna Nagar.

Representative image.
Representative image.
Chennai:
Around 7 pm, Malavika’s mother found her hanging from the ceiling in her room on the first floor and rushed her to a private hospital. However, she was declared brought dead. On information, Arumbakkam police retrieved the body and sent it for post-mortem. A case has been registered and the reason for Malavika’s extreme step is being probed.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations