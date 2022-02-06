3 booked for manufacture, sale of fake products of popular garment brands

Chennai :

Based on a complaint, the unit raided three branches of the Desi Dude retail chain at Anna Nagar, Perambur and Villivakkam found out that fake and duplicate products of the popular brands were sold there. Duplicate garments valued at Rs 1.59 lakh were seized. In this connection, three cases have been registered by IPREC against U Haroon Sherif (23), K Ismail Basha (40) and D Ashok Kumar (25). Further investigation is on to ascertain where the garments were being manufactured.