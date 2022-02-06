Bid to smuggle Ramar idol worth Rs 1 crore to Germany thwarted

Chennai :

Based on a tipoff, IG Dinakaran and team raided the logistics firm in Alandur and seized the stone idol, which is two feet in height with the pedestal and one foot in width. Police suspect it to be an antique piece stolen from elsewhere and worth over Rs 1 crore, though its origin is yet to be ascertained. Since the shipping firm did not have valid documents, the idol was seized from them. Further investigation is on to ascertain to whom it was being shipped and where it was sourced from.