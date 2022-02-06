Man beats drunk brother to death, mother too held for cover-up bid

Chennai :

Deceased P Vinothkumar of Moorthi Nagar is a history-sheeter and had property issues with elder brother Gokul. Also, Gokul allegedly suspected Vinothkumar of having stolen his cash. On Friday night, a quarrel erupted and Gokul allegedly pushed a drunk Vinothkumar, who fell unconscious and died in sleep. Their mother Easwari helped cover up the murder and changed Vinothkumar’s blood-stained dress and raised an alarm that Vinothkumar died after being assaulted by unknown persons. However, the mother and son confessed after being quizzed by MKB Nagar police who remanded both in judicial custody.