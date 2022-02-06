Head constable touched by DGP’s gesture at grievance meet, post viral

Chennai :

Elated, Jagan, now attached to the crime wing of Tirumangalam police station and a resident of Ayanambakkam, wrote about his brief meet with the top cop on Telegram, which went viral. In the note, Jagan stated that all the visitors were welcomed with tea and were made to wait at the reception as per the serial number to meet the DGP.





Inside the DGP’s cabin, all the police personnel were seated on a sofa and the top police officer spent a few minutes individually with all of them. “An Assistant Commissioner was before me in the order and I was treated the same way how he was treated,” read the note.





When contacted, the head constable, who was still overwhelmed, said it is a big thing that an officer of his rank made complainants like him sit in front of him to have a one-on-one conversation. “In the police department, it is not easy to meet even the immediate superior officer, but here the DGP allotted time and met all of us,” said Jagan.





A 1999-batch personnel, the 46-year-old head constable is about to complete 23 years of service this April.





“I had a black mark for not being able to report to duty due to family issues back in 2013. I thought I could submit a petition to the DGP sir to get it removed. But I’m so content that I don’t mind even if the charges are not removed,” said Jagan, who now has a new ‘grievance’: get a photo clicked with the DGP.