Cops’ response sought on ‘Sattai’ Duraimurugan’s plea seeking bail

Chennai :

The Madras High Court directed the State police to file its response by February 16 on the bail application moved by ‘Sattai’ Duraimurugan, a YouTuber who was detained for spreading false information about the health of workers of Foxconn factory in December. He was subsequently booked under Goondas Act.





Justice M Nirmal Kumar issued the direction while hearing the bail appeal by ‘Sattai’ Duraimurugan alias Murugan, who prayed for a direction to grant him bail by quashing all the cases booked against him, including Goondas Act detention. The petitioner claimed that he was arrested on the grounds of political animosity and denied spreading any malicious information.





The government advocate countered that the cases were booked against him of spreading false information. Pointing out that Murugan was out on bail in another case, the lawyer said the accused also violated bail conditions.





Recording the submissions, the judge directed the police to file a detailed counter in this case on February 16.





Tiruvallur district police booked YouTuber Duraimurugan under seven sections of IPC, Epidemic Diseases Act and Disaster Management Act for putting up a social media post on December 19 alleging that several employees of the factory had died of food poisoning.





After he was arrested and sent to judicial custody, Tiruvallur Collector V Alby John ordered his detention under Goondas Act on January 2.