21-yr-old Stella Maris student in CPM’s candidate list

Chennai :

A Priyadharshini, who is one of the youngest candidates, was part of the SFI at Stella Maris College. She is a district office bearer of the Democratic Youth Federation of India. Priyadharshini promises to resolve drinking water and sewage problems in ward 98 under the Villivakkam Assembly Constituency. “Even now most people lack basic amenities. The DMK has been working for the people. If I am elected, will fight to resolve those issues,” she said. She also appealed to the youth to join politics to bring about a change.