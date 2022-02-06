GCC polls: Women set to rule Chennai’s ‘White House’

Chennai :

All these years it’s been the men calling the shots from the historic Ripon buildings, also known as the white house of Chennai. But, for the first time, the council hall, will witness something new on March 2, as the city civic headquarters is set to have more women councillors than men.





As filing of nominations ended on Friday, women candidates outnumbered men in Chennai. When the council convenes for the first time after five years on March 2 to select its first woman Mayor, male councillors will be fewer.





According to Corporation and district election office data, of the total nominations in 200 wards, women candidates filed 1,847; whereas, only 1,696 were male. Three transpeople also filed nominations.





Two of the three transperson candidates are affiliated to the AIADMK and the BJP, while one candidate filed nomination as an independent. In 2011, less than 70 women councillors were elected.





A Revenue Department Official on poll duty said, “Apart from the 100 wards reserved for women, nominations were received for general wards too. A few may win. This time, women councillors will have a majority in the council, “ he said. Interestingly, apart from the 100 reserved wards for women, candidates filed nominations for 87 other wards in general category. There is a remote chance the council to house 187 women councillors.





E Suganya, Congress candidate, who filed nomination for ward 109 said, “Women residents will easily connect with such councillors. Also, providing reservation to women is a good opportunity for us to serve,” she said. V Aparna, transperson, who filed nomination for ward 62, said everyone deserves to contest in elections. “I hope voters give me a chance to serve them,” Aparna said.