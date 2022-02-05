Absconding woman, lover held

Chennai :

Police said that Sundaramurthy, president of the Marusur village panchayat was killed by his wife Senthamarai and her love Mathiazhagan in 2009. When the matter was in Arani court they got bail and then went underground and failed to appear for subsequent court hearings. Based on the orders of Tiruvannamalai SP police renewed search and found them living at Narayanapuram near Pallikaranai near Chennai. Both were arrested.