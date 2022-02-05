Gold worth over Rs 20 lakh seized at Chennai airport

Chennai :

Based on specific intelligence, Aadhil Mohamed Jan Rafiq of Chennai who arrived from Doha was intercepted at the exit by the AIU officers. On examination of his person, the Customs officials found one gold-paste packet wrapped with black colour tape concealed in his inner pant pocket. On extraction one gold ingot of 24K purity weighing 474 grams and worth Rs 20.69 lakh was recovered and the same was seized under the Customs Act, 1962. Aadhil Mohamed Jan Rafiq was arrested and further investigation is in progress.