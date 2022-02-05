Man kills nagging former worker in a quarrel

Chennai :

Police said Jothi of Pallavaram owns a centring and construction materials rental shop in Subham Nagar, Old Pallavaram. Baskar (35) of the same locality was working in Jothi’s shop. Baskar who was addicted to alcohol never used to come to work properly or concentrate on his work. Since he was not willing to change, Jothi fired Baskar from his job a few days ago.





After that Baskar tried to join the shop again but Jothi was not ready to give him a second chance. Police said on Thursday night, after consuming liquor, Baskar went to Jothi’s house and threatened Jothi’s wife and abused her verbally. On Friday afternoon, Baskar again came to the shop and argued with Jothi. Police said during a heated argument, Jothi took a wooden log and hit Baskar, who, with severe head injuries, died on the spot.





Jothi soon surrendered in the Madipakkam police station. Since the murder was held in the Pallavaram police limits, Jothi was handed over to the Pallavaram police and the body of Baskar was sent for post-mortem to the Chromepet government hospital. The police arrested Jothi and further inquiry is on.