44-yr-old man found staying with decomposed body of his mother

Chennai :

Police recovered a body of a 73-year-old woman based on a tip-off by the neighbours who found foul odour emanating from the house at Kolathur on Thursday. Police said her 44-year-old son stayed with his mother’s corpse for the past couple of days, without telling anyone about his mother’s death.





Police identified the deceased as Leelavathy, a resident of MN Nagar in Kolathur. She was living with her 44-year-old son, Viswanathan. Leelavathy, a widow, had amputated her leg due to diabetics.





Police, after getting information about the foul smell emanating from the house, went to the scene and found Viswanathan sleeping in the house while a foul smell was emanating from his mother’s body, due to partial decomposition.





When cops asked him he said that he decided not to tell anyone because he thought they would take his mother from him. Police suspected that he was in an intoxicated state. Police shifted the body to KMC for post mortem and are conducting a further enquiry with Viswanathan.