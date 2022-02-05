History-sheeter Padappai Guna taken to Sriperumbudur RDO

Chennai :

Guna, who was on the lookout by the police, had surrendered in the Saidapet court on January 25 from where he was sent to the prison at Poonamallee. Guna has over 48 pending cases against him, including eight murder and nine attempts to murder cases at various police stations in the State. On Friday, Guna, with armed police protection, was brought to the Sriperumbudur RDO office for an inquiry about the violation of the Code of Conduct. The entire RDO premise was under heavy police protection on Friday following the RDO inquiry. Earlier, action was taken on 30 policemen who were found to be owing allegiance to Guna and his properties were seized by the government when he was missing.