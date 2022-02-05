Diff-abled, parents die in suicide pact

Chennai :

In a suspected suicide pact, a couple killed their 14-year-old son and later committed suicide in Avadi on Friday.





The deceased were identified as Mohammad Salim, 44, a resident of Ashok Nagar, doing real estate business, his wife Sophia, 37 and their 14-year-old son Abdul Salim.





Police said Abdul Salim was speech and hearing impaired. The couple is said to have been upset over their son’s condition and sought the help of several doctors to help his son speak and hear but without any success, the reason suspected to have forced them to end their lives.





Mohammad Salim, who sent a message to his sister Salima conveying his decision, also mentioned in the message that no one was responsible for their death. He asked the cops to hand over their property to his sister and her children.





His sister who received the message at 5.30 am, saw it only after 7 am and rushed to his home. But by that time it was all over and she found the trio hanging from the ceiling. The bodies were later sent for autopsy to KMC.