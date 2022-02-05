High Court transfers case against retired cop to CCB

Chennai :

The Madras High Court on Friday transferred a case against retired senior police officer Ramesh Kudawla, actor Vishnu Vishal’s father, and film financier Anbuvel Rajan, to the Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the city police. The case was registered based on a complaint filed by actor Soori, who accused the duo of collecting Rs 2.70 crore on the promise of selling a plot near Siruseri.





Justice M Nirmal Kumar issued the direction while hearing a petition by the Soori, who sought direction to transfer the case to CB-CID as there has not been any progress in the investigation done by the Adyar Police.





“As one of the accused is a former police officer, we suspect that he is influencing and stopping the proceedings. Therefore, the case should be transferred to an independent agency like CB-CID,” Soori said in his petition.





Recording the submission, the judge transferred the matter to CCB to conduct a fair and proper probe into this matter.





“Police officers who possess high rank in the office should not be involved in such illegalities. As the matter involves crores of money, the court is directing the matter to CCB Chennai. An officer in the rank of Deputy Commissioner shall lead the inquiry under the supervision of an Additional Commissioner,” the judge added.





The court also asked the CCB to file a detailed report within six months.





When Soori levelled the complaint, Ramesh Kudawla’s son, actor Vishnu Vishal, denied the charges claiming that Soori has to return Rs 70 lakh to Vishnu Vishal film production company. They money was paid was advance for a film project that was later dropped.