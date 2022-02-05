After 3 months, fruits dearer by 25 pc at Koyambedu

Chennai :

Almost after three months, the prices of fruits jumped by 25 per cent at Koyambedu wholesale market on Friday, thanks to a shortage in supply. Traders said the seasonal rainfall had left crops damaged in Tamil Nadu and neighbouring states, which impacted the supply.





“Even during the festival season, both the sale and prices saw a dip in the city. After three months, the rates have surged by 25 per cent due to supply shortage as crops were damaged in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh during the seasonal rainfall in November. Currently, we receive around five vehicles of fruits against 35 vehicles,” said S Dhanasekar, secretary, Koyambedu Vegetable, Fruit and Flower Merchants’ Association.





He added that the market received stocks from Rajasthan and Gujarat from this week. And only after March the supply will normalise and expected the prices to come down.





Pomegranate is now sold for Rs 150 per kg, apple Rs 130-140 per kg, sweet lime and grapes Rs 50 per kg, orange Rs 60 per kg, pineapple Rs 50-60 per kg, and chikoo for Rs 20-40 per kg.





Though the prices are expected to reduce after March since the summer season will begin from April or May again the rates will go up. On the other hand, the retail vendors in the city hiked the rates by 10 per cent compared to the wholesale market. “During winter, the business would be dull usually. Though the rates have increased, we witnessed a dip in the sale. However, from April though there will be an adequate supply, the prices would be double than usual,” said Muthuvel K, a retail vendor at Purasaiwakkam.





In city retail shops, pomegranates were sold for Rs 200 per kg, orange Rs 80-90 per kg, grapes Rs 60-70 per kg, chikoo Rs 50 per kg, pineapple Rs 70 per kg, and apple Rs 180 per kg.