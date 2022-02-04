'PUBG' Madhan: Prison official suspended after wife's audio leak

Chennai :

YouTuber Madhan aka 'PUBG' Madhan, who has been remanded in the Puzhal central jail after being arrested by the Cyber Wing of the Chennai police, was booked under the Goondas Act.





While seeking better facility to be provided for Madhan by his wife, Kiruthika, to the prison official, an audio was leaked of a conversation between a jail staff and Kiruthika. In the audio there was a negotiations of Rs. 3 lakh for better facilities to be provided for Madhan inside the Puzhal prison. Though Madhan and his wife were arrested for allegedly cheating public and later his wife was released on bail, Madhan is detained under Goondas Act.





After the leaked audio being started to circulate various social media platforms, a senior jail official ordered to suspend the concerned jail authority and ordered an enquiry into the matter.





"Following the leak of audio, assistant jailor Mugil Selvam has been placed under suspension," sources said on Friday.





In the audio Kiruthika Madhan was heard telling that she was mobilsing the money and requests the prison staff to take out Madhan, particularly when he is in quarantine. It is not clear when the audio was recorded.





Madhan Manickam, was arrested for his abusive content in his YouTube channels, from a hideout in Dharmapuri on June 2021. A special police team from the Chennai city cybercrime wing nabbed him after a long hunt.





Madhan and his wife are engineering graduates. Native of Salem, Madhan had been posting his PUBG videos on his channel called 'Toxic Madan 18+'.