Chennai's TPR down to single-digit in less than one month

Chennai :

In less than one month after the test positivity rate (TPR) in Chennai crossed double-digit, the rate has now declined to single-digit.





According to government data, the civic body had tested as many as 23,532 samples on February 2. Of the total tested samples, only 2,054 confirmed positive for Covid, which is 8.7 per cent TPR.





On January 6, Chennai's TPR crossed 10 per cent as 11.5 per cent of the tested samples confirmed positive.





On the day, the civic body tested 32,614 samples of which 3,759 confirmed positive. The data also suggests that the number of sample testing has reduced gradually during the period.





Presently, Chennai Corporation tests around 10,000 less samples every day when compared to the peak of the third wave.





Moreover, on January 16, Chennai recorded more than 28 per cent TPR, which is higher than that recorded during the second wave.