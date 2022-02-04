Food delivery man hacked to death in Chennai, hunt on for murderers

Chennai :

A 24-year-old food delivery person was hacked to death on Thursday night in Nadukuppam off Kamaraj Salai, by a group of men.





The deceased was identified as Ajith Kumar, who worked as a food delivery partner for a popular app.





On Sunday night, when he reached home post work and was parking his vehicle , a gang that followed him, had attacked him with sickles. The attackers later escaped from the spot.





Hearing his cries for help, residents who reached the spot took him to Royapettah GH from where he was referred to RGGGH. He, however, succumbed to injuries at night.





Police are investigating to locate the murders also to find out the motive behind the killing.