Travelling doll turns into an icon of ocean conservation

Chennai :

Sometimes in a moment of darkness, it might be the little things that shine a ray of light and offer hopes that there’s a better tomorrow in the offing. In the aftermath of the extensive destruction wreaked by the 2004 tsunami, several communities living in coastal Tamil Nadu had been devastated by economic hardships, the loss of lives and livelihoods. For many families who had lost their breadwinners, the mental agony of continuing with their lives in the absence of their loved ones, was yet another hurdle to overcome.





It was amidst such a tragic milieu that Uma Prajapati, an entrepreneur based out of Auroville, and the founder of the clothing line Upasana, decided to put on her thinking cap and come up with an initiative that would offer a creative outlet to the fisherfolk ladies in the region, to help them tide over this emotional crisis.





The initiative was Tsunamika, a tiny travelling doll which has been upcycled from waste fabric, which has now become a symbol of hope and resilience for the community.









Tsunamika dolls





The programme to make these handmade dolls kick-started when Prajapati visited the coastal villages devastated by the tsunami, and was moved by the plight of the locals.





Prajapati got as many as 600 women from seven villages to come onboard and become a part of the doll-making initiative.





The initiative, which initially started as part of trauma counselling to the fisherwomen, later transformed into a side-vocation of sorts for about 180 women, who were trained by Prajapati and her team to create dolls from bits of cloth and remnants of ready made clothes. The dolls were not sold but given as gifts, and people were encouraged to donate as per their bandwidth.





Close to two decades later, as many as 50 lakh Tsunamika dolls have been sent to people in more than 80 countries. Interestingly, the dolls were even sent from India to Japan during the tsunami in 2011 as a gesture of solidarity with the citizens of that country.









Prajapati tells us, “In her new avatar, Tsunamika has taken up the mission of ‘protecting the Ocean’. She has emerged as the proverbial Ocean Goddess, the spirit of the ocean. She speaks for children and women – who are most vulnerable during calamities. She is currently inspiring her friends in schools, colleges, creative and artistic communities, and common people by initiating conversations on oceans. She encourages youngsters to come up with design solutions to the ecological problems we face.”









Uma Prajapati





In Tamil Nadu, the story of Tsunamika is part of the Class 6 textbook in government schools. The project is now focussing on a narrative building exercise around ocean conservation in collaboration with the United Nations Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development.





Prajapati says, “Despite India being a land of symbols and iconography, there is no real symbol that doubles up as a cheerleader for our oceans. Tsunamika is turning into that symbol of resilient ecology through her work in spreading awareness on the role oceans play in our lives, and forging connections between different stakeholders to bring about the necessary change and impact.”