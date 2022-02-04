Bike thief held along with mechanic friend, 11 two-wheelers seized

Chennai :

His mechanic friend to whom he had given the stolen vehicles too was arrested. After a series of two-wheeler thefts in the jurisdiction of Avadi police commissionerate, a special team intensified the hunt for the offenders and secured one M Karthik (29) during a vehicle check on Wednesday. Inquiries revealed that the bike in his possession was stolen in Muthapudupet and during interrogation, Karthik allegedly admitted to having stolen 11 bikes from Tiruvallur, Tirunindravur, Vyasarpadi and Villivakkam. Based on his confession, all 11 vehicles were seized from a bike mechanic named Manikandan of Tirunindravur, to whom Karthik had sold them. Both were arrested by Muthapudupet police and remanded in judicial custody.