Unvaccinated due to renal issues, woman head constable dies of COVID

Chennai :

The deceased Dhanalakshmi was a 1997 batch personnel and resident of police quarters in Varadarajapuram. On January 25, Dhanalakshmi fell ill and was admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. Since her RTPCR results confirmed that she was COVID positive, she was shifted to the COVID ward. However, she died without responding to treatment on Wednesday night. Police said Dhanalakshmi was on dialysis and had been under medication for diabetes and blood pressure issues. As Dhanalakshmi was suffering from renal impairment, she could not get vaccinated, said an official.