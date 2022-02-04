Drunk cop misbehaves with woman, arrested

Chennai :

A 36-year-old police constable has been arrested on the charges of molesting a woman in Nungambakkam.





The accused Vanaraj was attached to the Tiruvottiyur police station and had been posted in the law and order wing.





Police said that he was transferred from Virudhunagar district to Chennai a month before and that he joined duty three weeks ago.





The incident happened on the evening of January 30 when the victim was waiting for the MTC bus at a bus stop on Haddows Road to return home from work.





Vanaraj, who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol, saw the victim waiting alone at the bus stop and after making obscene gestures, allegedly tried to molest her. The constable was in plain clothes, said police.





However, the woman managed to escape from him and reached home. She informed her parents about the incident and a complaint was lodged at Nungambakkam police station. Nungambakkam police combed the CCTV footage and confirmed the identity of the suspect.





He was secured and an investigation revealed that the accused himself is a police constable. However, police booked him for woman harassment and remanded him in judicial custody on Wednesday.