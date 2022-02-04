4,717 unauthorised digital banners removed since Oct ’21, court told

Chennai :

In the last four months, 4,717 unauthorised digital banners/flex boards and 890 iron frames have been removed across Tamil Nadu, the State government informed the Madras High Court on Thursday.





K Sridharan, deputy secretary, Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department, made this submission through Additional Advocate General (AAG) J Ravindran before the first bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice PD Audikesavalu. The judges were hearing a batch of writ petitions challenging the illegal erection of flex boards, digital banners and iron frames.





According to the government, between October 1 and January 31, Greater Chennai Corporation has removed 1,465 unauthorised flex banners and placards.





“Similarly, in all other municipal corporations and municipalities, 2,933 unauthorised digital boards, flex banners in public and private land have been removed during this period. Further, 894 iron frames for erecting flex boards and banners were also removed. In town panchayats, 319 hoardings and banners/placards have been removed. Thus, about 4,717 unauthorised digital banners, placards and 894 iron frames have been removed,” it said in the status report.





Additional Chief Secretary SK Prabhakar had informed the court that between 2016 and 2021, 10,926 cases were filed for erecting unauthorised digital banners and flex boards.





The government further submitted that as per the direction of the High Court, it had issued directions to all officials with the Municipal Administration and police to strictly follow the Tamil Nadu Urban Local Bodies (Permission for Erection of Digital Banners and Placards) Rules, 2011, which provides for the regulation of erection of digital banners and placards and other government rules issued from time to time. It has also warned of taking strict disciplinary action against erring officials.





Recording the submissions, the bench observed that the State can collect the cost for removing the unauthorised flexes from those who erected them. The matter was then posted for next hearing on February 18.





Recently, the High Court had directed the State government to file a status report informing the actions taken against erecting illegal flex boards.