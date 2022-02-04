No permanent parking space for tomato trucks inside Koyambedu mkt

Chennai :

The Madras High Court on Thursday rejected a plea by the association of tomato vendors inside Koyambedu market complex, which sought a direction to allot a permanent parking space for trucks carrying tomato inside the market.





Justice SM Subramaniam issued the direction while dismissing the plea by Thanthai Periyar Tomato Traders’ Welfare Association, which cited the HC direction on November 29 to Koyambedu Market Monitoring Committee (MMC) to allot one-acre land for loading and unloading tomatoes from the trucks and sought a direction to provide that space permanently for the same purpose.





The association further alleged that though an empty ground inside the market complex was allotted to it, the space allotted for parking trucks inside the market complex was closed.





Responding to the contention, the government advocate informed the court that the government had closed the space as the small vendors have set up shops in a place where vehicles need to be parked. Recording the submissions by either side, the judge rejected the plea observing that the earlier order was passed only on the consideration of the pandemic situation as well as the rising tomato price at that time.