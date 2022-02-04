BJP youth wing prez gets relief till Feb 9

Chennai :

The Madras High Court on Thursday directed the State police not to arrest Vinoj P Selvam, the State youth wing president of the BJP, who was booked by the city cybercrime police for putting up a controversial post on the social media.





Justice TV Thamilselvi granted interim relief to Vinoj P Selvam while hearing his anticipatory bail plea. The petitioner prayed for a direction to quash the FIRs filed against him and also sought anticipatory bail submitting that the police would arrest him any time.





According to him, the comment he made on social media was based on news reports that appeared in the media. “I have no intention to cause communal disharmony between any groups. The complaint was made for political reasons,” the BJP leader submitted.





When the matter was taken up for hearing on Thursday, the police sought time to file response. Recording the submission, the judge adjourned the matter for February 9 and directed the police not to arrest Vinoj till the next hearing.





Vinoj had put up a post on Twitter raising allegations against the ruling DMK pertaining to temples issue, which created a controversy. Subsequently, Ilangovan, a DMK member, lodged a police complaint that Vinoj had posted false information with an intention to create hatred and animosity among people on the basis of religion and disturb public peace. Following this, the Chennai city cybercrime police filed an FIR against the BJP leader under IPC Sections 153, 502 (B) and 505 (2).