Chemoports make chemo sessions convenient: Experts

Chennai :

Compared to the traditional IV access devices and catheters, Chemoports offer a more superior and painless technique for cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy, say oncologists. It stays in place through the duration of treatment, which eliminates the need to find a suitable vein at each session and thus results in less pricks and vein damage, they said, noting that it was making treatment convenient for patients undergoing cancer treatment.





These ports can be retained for up to three years during the course of the treatment and are increasingly becoming the preferred choice for both the physicians and the patient, says Dr Anita Ramesh, senior consultant medical oncologist.





They have a lower risk of infection over time than IVs or other devices that stick out through the skin. When an IV is used, medications are more likely to leak into the surrounding tissues. As many chemotherapy medications are caustic to tissue, a port can reduce the risk of inflammation related to these medications’ leakage, she added. Chemoports are multi-functional and can also be used for delivering fluids and transfusions, collecting blood samples for lab testing and injecting dye for PET and CT scans, said Pavan Mocherla, managing director of medical technology company BD-India.