1,243 critical polling booths identified in Chennai

Chennai :

The Greater Chennai Corporation, along with the city police, has identified more than 1,200 critical and vulnerable polling booths in the city.





Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi said that the 1,243 critical and vulnerable booths were identified through joint surveys conducted by police and civic officials. Of the identified booths, 182 are critical booths. In total, 5,794 booths have been set up for the election. “The critical and vulnerable booths are in Tondiarpet, Royapuram, Kodambakkam, Sholinganallur and other zones. Additional security measures will be taken at those booths,” he added.





A meeting was conducted at the Ripon Building on Thursday, in which Bedi and City police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal participated. Security measures to be taken at the polling booths were also discussed.





Critical and vulnerable booths are identified based on past law and order incidents and higher polling percentage. The civic body will appoint micro-observers and make arrangements for web streaming at the critical and vulnerable polling booths. The number of flying squad teams will be increased on February 17 to curb cash movement.





Jiwal said that additional police personnel will be deployed at such booths