DMK’s list for Chennai delayed further

Chennai :

Contrary to party workers’ expectation that the high command would announce more candidates for the 200-ward corporation on Wednesday, the DMK has withheld the list by another day. The ruling DMK had announced candidates for 11 wards in the Alandur area.





The ruling party, which announced candidates for Madurai and Sivakasi corporations early Wednesday evening, did not manage to achieve much progress in Chennai Corporation. Meanwhile, the CPM released its first list of candidates after reaching a seat-sharing agreement with the DMK. CPM announced candidates for the seats it is contesting in 12 corporations.