Man arrested for taking over a house with fake documents in Chennai

The arrested man was identified as Mohammed Kamalluddin of Alwarpet. He along with his female friend were living in a house worth Rs 5.5 crore in Seethammal extension in Alwarpet, belonging to one Manjula Bhatt. After the death of Manjula Bhatt, he allegedly created a fake document showing that the deceased had given the house to him on a lease agreement. Based on a complaint, sleuths from Forgery Investigation Wing found that the accused had forged the signature of the deceased to take over the property illegally. The police arrested Mohamed Kamalluddin, a resident of Cenetoph Road, Alwarpet and remanded him in judicial custody.