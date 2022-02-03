Petitioner barred from filing PILs with a cost of Rs 10K

Chennai :

The bench of Acting Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice PD Audikesavalu had come down heavily on a Madurai-based activist KK Ramesh for his plea seeking direction to install notice boards in all government offices informing that corruption is a punishable offence.





The bench observed that the petitioner has filed the litigation without any evidence and merely for the sake of publicity.





The ACJ rejected his contentions stating there is no material evidence placed before the HC by the petitioner. The court further dismissed the petition by imposing Rs 10,000 as a penalty on the petitioner terming that he had filed a ‘publicity’ interest litigation. The HC directed the petitioner to pay the penalty to the Tamil Nadu Legal Services Authority (TNLA) within 15 days.





Ramesh said corruption has widely been rooted in every government office and even for obtaining birth to death certificates one has to grease arms. He also wanted a direction to confiscate the properties of government officials who face corruption charges.