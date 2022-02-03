IIT-M faculty pioneers frugal manufacturing concept

Chennai :

According to a faculty Dr Balkrishna C Rao, the importance accorded to frugality in India has empowered it in many industry segments, including engineering. Frugal engineering is being seriously applied across the world for various sophisticated products engineered for good functionality at a low cost. Manufacturing is critical to such engineering for realising these products.





Frugal manufacturing is aimed at producing sustainably all kinds of products including frugal ones. Dr Rao’s ongoing research involves devising approaches for the design and frugal manufacturing of quality products at low cost while consuming minimal resources. The adoption of frugal manufacturing can help Indian manufacturers in getting a lead in the global race of next-generation manufacturing processes and machine tool systems.





Beyond sustainability and economic competitiveness, FM can conceivably support unusual applications. The production of face shields, handwash stations, testing equipment, and respiratory support equipment using minimal resources during the COVID-19 pandemic stands testimony to the use of frugal manufacturing techniques for the greater good.