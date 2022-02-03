3 spl teams to hunt DMK man’s killers

Chennai :

Three special teams have been formed by Chennai police to hunt down killers of C Selvam, DMK secretary for the 188 ward. He was murdered by a gang in Madipakkam on Tuesday night.





Tension prevailed in Madipakkam on Tuesday night as supporters of Selvam resorted to pelting stones at vehicles after the murder.





Selvam of Kuberan Nagar in Madipakkam was into the real estate business. He or his wife was tipped to get a seat from DMK to contest the upcoming corporation ward election.





It is not clear if the internal party fight for the ward seat or a possible business rivalry led to the brutal murder of Selvam on Tuesday night.





On Tuesday night at around 9 pm, Selvam had parked his car on the Bazaar road in Madipakkam and was talking to a few of his supporters. Police said a group of six men who came in a car and bike surrounded Selvam and attacked him with sickles.