MTC staff assault woman, hubby for questioning delay in service

Chennai :

An MTC bus driver and other crew members at the Perumbakkam bus depot allegedly assaulted a couple injuring a 40-year-old woman and her husband for merely enquiring why the bus trip was getting delayed.





Madhumitha (40) of Perumbakkam and her husband Senthil were at the Perumbakkam bus depot at 5 am on Wednesday to board a bus to Parrys Corner. Police said the bus was scheduled to depart at 5.10 am but the bus driver did not commence the trip until 5.30 am.





When the couple approached the driver on why the trip was getting delayed, he allegedly evaded a response and when pressed for an answer, began using abusive language. As the verbal duel escalated, the driver assaulted the woman causing her to fall and lose consciousness.





Other commuters who were gathered at the depot staged a protest condemning the inhuman action by MTC staff. While the Perumbakkam police who arrived at the spot held peace talks with the protestors, a complaint has been filed against the driver who attacked the woman, a video of which went viral on Wednesday.





When contacted by DT Next, a senior MTC official said action would be taken against the MTC staff who attacked the woman if the allegations were found to be true.