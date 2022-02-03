Blood donors’ numbers increase as virus fear wanes

Chennai :

With the COVID cases declining and surgeries picking up, the city hospitals witnessed a slight rise in blood donors. Health experts clarified that asymptomatic COVID patients can donate blood without any fear. Meanwhile, surgeries in the paediatric department are witnessing a surge after two years. However, the requirements of blood for children are limited so they are not affected.





“As the severity of COVID-19 had reduced in the city, more volunteers are coming up to donate blood in the past few days, with which we were able to manage surgeries. During the second wave, we faced a shortage of 50 per cent whereas now it has reduced to 20 per cent, as some kind-hearted are coming forward to donate,” said Dr S Subhash, joint director (Blood Safety) at Tamil Nadu State Blood Transfusion Council.





The official added that they are expecting more blood donors to come forward in the coming days so that there won’t be any shortage or crisis situation. Meanwhile, the surgeries in the paediatric department are also looking up after two years.





Since the requirements of blood for children are limited, they are not affected. The health experts said even if a person is infected with COVID those who are asymptomatic patients can donate blood without fear.





“Generally, for pediatric surgery, we would require only 150 ml of blood for newborns. So, we managed even when there was a blood shortage during the second wave. However, in case of adult surgeries, the hospital is still facing a shortage and only recently it has slowly picked up, which is not sufficient,” said Dr Mohan Kumar, a paediatrician at Stanley Medical College and Hospital. “Also, with the situation getting back to normalcy we are taking up more surgeries among children,” he added.