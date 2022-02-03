Gun holders asked to handover firearms at local police stations

Chennai :

The local body elections polling is scheduled for February 19 and the counting will be held on February 22 as per the State Election Commission report. To ensure a peaceful election, the state police have asked all the firearm license holders to return their weapons and firearms to the local police station. According to the police, there are around 20,500 people including businessmen, realtors and influential people, who possess licensed firearms in Tamil Nadu. It has more than 1,500 rifles used for banking and security purposes.





In the Chennai area, which include Chennai, Avadi and Tambaram commissionerates, there are about 2,000 licensed firearm holders. “This is a routine exercise and the firearms will be returned once the election process is over,” noted a senior officer.